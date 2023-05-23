2B People at risk in a warming world in 2100

ALBAWABA A recent study has shed light on the alarming consequences of climate change, revealing that as many as 2 billion people worldwide will face significant challenges in meeting their basic needs in a warming world.

The authors calculated how many people would be left outside the “human climate niche” by 2100.

The niche is defined as places with an average temperature of about 13℃, or about 27℃ in the tropics. Human population has historically peaked in these areas.

The research underscores the urgent need for global action to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect vulnerable populations.

This article delves into the key findings of the study and emphasizes the importance of immediate action to address this global crisis.

The combination of reduced agricultural productivity and limited access to water resources will contribute to a significant rise in global food insecurity.

The study projects that by 2050, an additional 160 million people could fall into extreme poverty solely due to climate change impacts.

Malnutrition rates are also expected to increase, particularly among children, leading to long-term health consequences.