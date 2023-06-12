Can humans and rats live together in Paris?

ALBAWABA Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is forming a committee to study “cohabitation” – to what extent humans and rodents can live together, the local authorities have been trying for years, to no avail, to deal with the millions of rats that infest the French capital.

The rats that invade the French capital have become a phenomenon wandering the city streets, competing with the residents and visitors of the city.

There are currently around 5 million rodents living in the capital city of Paris, which means approximately two rats per Parisian citizen, According to the website deratisateur.com.

In addition, the group will also propose measures to deal with city residents who leave their waste behind them.