Sudan's First Ever Satellite is Now Orbiting Thanks to China

China launched Sudan's first ever satellite this weekend, it was announced on Tuesday, which Khartoum says will aid it in military, economic and space technology research.

Head of Sudan's Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the launch of the satellite at a meeting of his top security officials held in Khartoum on Tuesday.

The satellite was launched on Sunday from north China's Shanxi Province, China's state news agency, Xinhua, reported.

"The satellite aims to develop research in space technology, acquire data as well as discover natural resources for the country's military needs," a statement issued by the council said.

Mohamed al-Fakhi Sulaiman, the spokesman of the ruling body, told AFP that "in a few months the satellite would be monitored from Sudan".

"China launched the satellite as it is a partner in this project."





The satellite launch comes as Sudan struggles with economic difficulties and political turmoil this year.

Former Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir was toppled in April after months of popular protests, leading to the formation of a transition government between activists and the military.

Sudan's national space programme has been in the making for decades covering activities such as remote sensing and geoinformatics.

In 2013, Bashir established the Institute of Space Research and Aerospace (ISRA) as part of an overall plan to develop space technologies.

Sudan has been grappling with high-inflation and foreign currency shortages.

This article has been adapted from its original source.