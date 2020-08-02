Super Tall People are Twice as Likely to Catch COVID-19

A recent study suggests that people who are over 6ft (183 centimeters) tall are twice as likely to catch the novel coronavirus.

According to The Mirror, researchers from the University of Manchester have revealed that people who are over 6ft tall are twice as likely to catch the virus.

In the study, the researchers surveyed 2,000 people in the UK and US to understand the personal and work-related predictors of virus transmission.

The results revealed that aerosol transmission of Covid-19 is very likely, with taller people at highest risk - something that wouldn't be the case if the virus was exclusively spread through droplets.

Droplets are bigger than aerosols, meaning they travel relatively short distances and drop quickly from the air. In contrast, aerosols are very light, and can travel upwards to reach tall people.

Professor Evan Kontopantelis, who worked on the study, said: "The results of this survey in terms of associations between height and diagnosis suggest downward droplet transmission is not the only transmission mechanism and aerosol transmission is possible. This has been suggested by other studies but our method of confirmation is novel."

"Though social distancing is still important because transmission by droplets is still likely to occur, it does suggest that mask wearing may be just as if not more effective in prevention. But also, air purification in interior spaces should be further explored," Kontopantelis explained.

The survey also revealed that people who use a shared kitchen or accommodation were up to 3.5 times more likely to catch the virus.

