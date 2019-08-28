Superhero Fans Can Now Taste of What It's Like to Have Superpowers

Superhero fans will be given a taste of what it's like to have superpowers on a new web-slinging Spider-Man ride in Disneyland Paris's Avengers-themed world.

Details of the attraction were announced by Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek at the company's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where he also revealed a raft of new attractions planned for other Disney resorts around the world.

These include the first-ever Mary Poppins attraction and a Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Epcot in Florida as well as Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disney Resort.

In addition, Avengers Campus will feature Pym Test Kitchen where Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to grow and shrink food.





Guests will also get to encounter a range of superheroes throughout the campus, including Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, super heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, and Iron Man.

And Disney says visitors may even catch a glimpse of the Avengers along the rooftops of the Avengers Headquarters.

More details were also released about the new Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel that is opening at Disneyland Paris next summer.

Disney says the hotel will celebrate 80 years of Marvel art and artists, with more than 300 pieces on display.

Rooms will include one-of-a-kind themed suites featuring Spider-Man, among others, and guests can even meet characters in a dedicated space.

The same Avengers Campus is also planned for Disney's California Adventure theme park.

The only difference is that the California park's Avengers Headquarters will form the entrance to a ride that features the Avengers on a mission in Wakanda, the fictional land from the film Black Panther.

The California Avengers Campus is set to open in 2020 and at Disneyland Paris afterwards.

Meanwhile, Mr Chapek also announced sweeping changes for the Epcot park in Florida, including the new Mary Poppins ride.

It will be located in a new Cherry Tree Lane neighbourhood that will be housed in the United Kingdom pavilion in World Showcase, the area around a lagoon that shows off pavilions from almost a dozen nations.

Other changes in this area will include a new attraction based on the animated film Ratatouille in the French pavilion, as well as a new French restaurant.

The French pavilion also will host a sing-along with songs from the film Beauty and the Beast starting next January.

Both the Canada and China pavilions are getting new movies showcasing their countries, and Disney officials said a new nighttime extravaganza will offer various interpretations of classic Disney songs from people all over the world.

The Mission: Space pavilion, meanwhile, is getting a new restaurant.

Details of the new attractions were revealed just days before the new Star Wars land opens at Walt Disney World in Florida on Thursday.

An identical land opened at Disneyland in California at the start of the summer.

This article has been adapted from its original source.