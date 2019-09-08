Driver Distracted by Spider in Car Kills Woman in UK

A motorist was distracted by a spider inside his vehicle and rammed into a pedestrian crossing pole that then collapsed on a 58-year-old woman and caused her death in Bradford, Metro has reported.

The crash happened when Edvinas Gilius, 31, was trying to shoo away the insect and his Mercedes Benz C220 veered off the road on August 3 last year. After the pole fell on her, Janet Cawood, the victim, became unconscious.

The CCTV footage showed Gilius putting his hands on his head when he got off his car and saw the horrendous scene. Cawood, an office accounts manager, sustained 36 injuries, including brain damage. She died 13 days later after her life-support was turned off, the report said.

Last month, Gilius, a Lithuanian national, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention. However, the Bradford Crown Court didn't jail him. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for three years and told to pay the court costs.





The victim's sister Sally said: "My sister was cheated of her retirement and the things she planned to do. 'Janet had worked hard throughout her life. 'I just keep thinking of her on the pavement and feel guilty that I couldn't help her, I was powerless to help my sister. 'Janet was fully fit and healthy and to see her body broken and maimed at the hospital, sent me into shock. 'Even though I did not see the accident, I visualise it all the time."

Defence lawyer Philip Morris said his client had expressed "heartfelt regret and remorse" after the crash took place in an email to police. He said: "It is the first time he has been able to express his profound apology to Miss Cawood for the accident that so sadly took her sister's life."

