Swiss Village Sells Picturesque Mountainside Homes for a Dollar

A Swiss mountain village is selling picturesque mountainside houses for just 82p (about $1) to revitalize the old stone properties.

The crumbling homes of Monti Sciaga in the Italian-speaking province of Ticino are surrounded by alpine trees and have breathtaking views over Lake Maggiore.

The hillside is just yards away from the Italian border and residents would be a short journey away from glorious Lake Como and chic Milan.

But to own one of the old homes - known as 'rustici' - a prospective buyer would have to fully rebuild and renovate their property in line with the laws of the land.

Despite their remote location at the top of a wooded meadow, the hamlet does have plumbing, according to The Local, which may ease the reservations of some buyers.





Similar schemes to breathe new life into diminished communities have been seen in Europe, most recently on the tiny Greek island of Antikythira nestled between Crete and Kythira.

The Bishop of Kythera and Monemvasia along with the local council of the island hope to increase the population there from 24 to 300 by offering £450, free homes and food to young families.

Officials hope to secure new residents to be employed as fishermen, farmers, builders and bakers.