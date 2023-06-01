Symbolism of Crown Prince of Jordan's military uniform at his wedding

ALBAWABA - Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan, captured the attention of the world when he chose to wear a military uniform at his wedding, on Thursday.

مباشر: مراسم عقد قران وزفاف صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني، ولي العهد، والآنسة رجوة خالد السيف#نفرح_بالحسين



Live: The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif#CelebratingAlHussein https://t.co/KwcYqtODHK — RHC (@RHCJO) June 1, 2023

The choice of attire held deep symbolic meaning, reflecting the Crown Prince's connection to his nation, his commitment to service, and his respect to the military forces.

The Royal Hashemite Court congratulates Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their marriage, and wishes them a lifetime of happiness#Jordan #CelebratingAlHussein pic.twitter.com/2ODgnzoD4n — RHC (@RHCJO) June 1, 2023

In this article, we delve into the symbolism behind Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II's decision to wear a military suit on his wedding day. The wedding ceremony took place at Zahran Palace in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and was attended by world dignitaries and officials from Arab and foreign countries.

Military uniform: testament to Jordan's Military Heritage

Jordan has a rich military heritage, with its armed forces playing a crucial role in safeguarding the nation's security and stability.

By donning a military suit at his wedding, Crown Prince paid homage to this heritage, showcasing the deep-rooted pride and respect he holds for the country's armed forces.

It symbolizes his dedication to protecting Jordan and its people, even during personal milestones.

Military uniform: demonstrates leadership

The military suit conveys a sense of discipline, strength, and decisiveness—qualities essential in the Hashemite family.

Honoring the sacrifices of Jordan's Armed Forces

The military uniform worn by Crown Prince carries an emotional significance that pays tribute to the sacrifices made by Jordan's armed forces.

It serves as a reminder of the countless men and women who have dedicated their lives to defending the nation's borders and preserving its peace.

By wearing this attire, the Crown Prince expresses gratitude to the armed forces and honors their unwavering commitment to Jordan's security.

Strengthening national unity and identity:

Jordan is a diverse nation with a rich tapestry of cultural and religious backgrounds.

By wearing a military uniform at his wedding, Prince Hussein transcended individual identities and reinforced the idea of a unified Jordanian identity.

The attire represents a symbol of national pride, fostering a sense of belonging and unity among the people, regardless of their backgrounds.

Like father like son

It is noteworthy that King Abdullah II also chose to wear a military uniform on his wedding day back in 1993 when he married Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

By ALBAWABA writer Razan Abdelhadi