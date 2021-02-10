'Syrian Glory'! Tiraz Centre Spotlights Syrian Cultural Heritage

As the conflict in Syria has made many of its nationals refugees all over the world, an exhibition at the Tiraz Centre titled “Syrian Glory: Costume Exhibition in Honour of a Nation” stands as a reminder that Syrians come from a rich cultural history which has contributed to the traditions and customs of the Middle East and beyond.

Motivated by the current conditions in Syria, Widad Kawar decided to display the Syrian costumes from her collection in order to show the world the glorious heritage of Syria.

The exhibit, which runs through December 31, shows the diverse and unique weaving and embroidery methods and techniques in Syria. It also exhibits specific cultural aspects such as the Souq (covered markets) and the Hammam (public baths).

