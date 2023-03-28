Syrian woman becomes 1st veiled judge in US

ALBAWABA - A Syrian woman took the oath of office to officially start her duties as the first veiled judge in the United States, elected from the state of New Jersey by the Supreme Court.

Nadia Al-Qahf, 50, assumed her position as the first veiled judge in the state of New Jersey after she was sworn in Saturday in a ceremony held in Paterson.

She was nominated by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy a year ago as part of a list of 15 candidates, and accordingly, Qahf will serve as a judge in the Supreme Court in Passaic County.

Qahf will be the first veiled state judge in New Jersey in the United States, but not the first Muslim judge, as there are two other Muslim women serving in the New Jersey Supreme Court. They are namely Sharifa Salam and Kalima Ahmed.

The veiled judge moved to the U.S., accompanied by her Syrian family, when she was two years old. She previously worked as a lawyer specializing in family and immigration cases in Wayne.

American attorney Nadia Kahf, appointed to the Supreme Court of the state of New Jersey, became the first hijab-wearing judge on the bench.



She took the oath of office with her hand on the Quran pic.twitter.com/LyNoYwjga8 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 23, 2023

She also held the position of President of the Islamic Center in the province of Pasiak, and a legal advisor in Wafa House Foundation. A non-profit organization concerned with domestic violence issues and social services.

The American lawyer of Syrian origin, #NadiaQahf, is sworn in to become the first Muslim woman to wear the hijab and works as a judge in the Supreme Court in the “Passiac” county of the US state of New Jersey.https://t.co/4Q2SZEAjTl — Rabbal Coaching (@RabbalCoaching) March 26, 2023

Since 2003, Qahf has been serving as a member of the Board of Directors of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, New Jersey, which is a civil rights advocacy organization.