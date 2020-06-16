Syria's Assad Family and The Internal Power Struggle

Sunni majority Syria was carved out of Ottoman Turkey in 1945, but since 1970, the Assad clan from an Alawite minority has ruled over it.

Mirroring the turbulent history of Iraq, Syria has also gone through political and social turmoil since it broke away from Ottoman Turkey and two decades later gained independence from French colonial rule.

The Assad family, part of the Alawite religious sect, which is considered to have secure connections with Shiism, has ruled Syria, a Sunni-majority country, for the last five decades.

The family traces back its roots to Qardaha, a mountain village in Latakia in northwestern Syria, where the ancestors of current regime leader, Bashar al Assad, had lived at least since the 19th century.

Hafez al Assad, Bashar’s father, claimed absolute power in 1970 after staking a military coup, liquidating his opponents and other possible powerholders.

Since then, much of the state apparatus and economic life has been controlled by different family members.

Here is a simple list of the family’s powerful figures.

Hafez al Assad

Born in 1930, Hafez al Assad joined the Syrian military as a 20-year-old. He wanted to be a medical doctor, but his family’s economic conditions could not allow it, and this pushed him towards the military.

Eventually, he became a pilot in the Syrian Air Force. Fourteen years after joining, he became its top commander in 1964.

During his high school years, he joined the Baath Party, which synthesised socialist and nationalist ideas for a pan-Arabist ideology. This period helped him develop a large political network of people and families.