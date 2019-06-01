Tanzania Bans The Use of Plastic Bags

Tanzania has announced a nationwide ban on the use of plastic bags starting from June 1, 2019.

The country is following in the footsteps of Rwanda and Kenya, in an attempt to tackle plastic pollution.

As the ban gets implemented it is not clear how long it will take to phase out single use plastic bags.





But the government believes it is a step that has to be taken to create a greener and cleaner future.

This article has been adapted from its original source.