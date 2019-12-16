Teen Arrested in UAE After Text Messages on PUBG, Instagram, and Snapchat

A 19-year-old Emirati has gone on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he allegedly insulted a female compatriot over social media.

According to public prosecution records, the defendant verbally abused the complainant, a 20-year-old, on Snapchat, Instagram and PUBG.

He is also accused of blackmailing the complainant. The youth threatened that he would tell her brothers about their relation if she did not unblock him on Instagram.

The complainant said that the defendant sent her voice messages on Snapchat, Instagram and PUBG. "It happened in August. It was then around midnight. He used bad words and threatened to inform my brothers about our relation and communication. He wanted me to unblock him on Instagram."

She told the prosecution investigator that the accused was upset because she had turned him down when he proposed to her.

During investigation, the girl's mother confirmed that they turned down the defendant when he proposed to her daughter. "I was with her when she received the inappropriate voice messages from the accused. He wanted her to unblock him from Instagram so he could keep in touch with her and send her messages."

A complaint was lodged at Al Qusais police station.

The relevant messages with abusive content were used as prosecution evidence.

In those messages, the defendant threatened to send the victim's parents video clips of her and to access her Instagram account to post her photos if she did not marry him.

A ruling will be issued on December 29.

This article has been adapted from its original source.