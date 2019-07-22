Teen Girl, Who Killed Driver After Trying to Rape her, Might Go to Jail

An Egyptian girl faces up to seven years imprisonment after she killed a bus driver who allegedly wanted to rape her.

The 15-year-old student has gone on trial in Egypt for murdering a man who she claims tried to rape her - however, investigations showed that the driver was probably the victim in the case.

Ahmed Mahran, head of Cairo Center for Political and Legal Studies, said that the girl was accused of committing a crime - stressing that it was not a self-defence case, which means she is guilty of murder and carrying a weapon (knife) to carry out the crime.

According to Emarat Al Youm, he added that the driver had left the knife in the vehicle, which the girl then took out and stabbed him to death - striking him 14 times.

The girl claims that she was visiting the Giza zoo with two male friends, when they suddenly disappeared, leaving her alone. After a while, when she called one of the boys, a man (the driver) answered the phone asking her to meet him so that she could return the phone. The driver said that her friend has lost his phone.





On meeting the man, the girl added that he offered to give her a lift home in his van - to which she agreed - but suddenly he took a different route and took her to a remote desert area where he tried to rape her by threatening her with a knife.

In self-defence, the 15-year-old said that she somehow took the knife when he wasn't looking and stabbed him in self defence.

Mahran argued that if was a case of self-defence, she could have killed him with a one or two stabs, instead of 14.

Local media reported that the distance between the driver's body and the vehicle was approximately 15 meters, which implie that she had chased him before the murder.

This article has been adapted from its original source.