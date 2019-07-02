Tehran Director Honors Father of The Iranian Circus

Iranian director Maryam Oslubi is making a documentary about Khalil Tariqatpeyma, a former circus performer who is considered to be the father of Iranian circus, Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center announced on Monday.

Entitled “Eagle’s Nest”, the documentary follows the personal and professional life of the 85-year-old artist who performed under the pseudonym “Khalil Oqab”, which means “Khalil, the Eagle” in Persian.

He was the first person who introduced the circus to Iranians as it is today, brought trained animals to stage and sold tickets for his shows from the 1950s until the late 1970s.





Khalil Oqab has performed in over 35 countries all over the world. His wife Shahla Ashkbus, considered to be the first female Iranian circus performer, was the manager of his circus. She died in a car accident during her tour of Italy in 2009.

Khalil Oqab also starred in a number of Iranian films during the 1960s.

His son, Ebrahim, took over the management of the circus in 2010, modernizing it into a circus with renowned performers from all over the world.

