Telfs is an Example of Coexistence Between Turks and Austrians

A tiny town in Austria's western Tirol state has become an example of coexistence between Turks and Austrians.

Turks make up 20% of Telfs town's 15,000 inhabitants.

Around 40 years ago, Turkish migrants came to the town to work in the textile sector. They have now blossomed into a community of 3,000 people.





Telfs Mayor Christian Harting said that people from over 80 countries are living in the town.

"We are trying to live together cordially," he said.

Telfs municipal parliament member Guven Tekcan also said he was elected twice with votes of the Turks.

Tekcan said he is from the third generation of Turks in the town.

He added that Turks have integrated with the Austrians and this makes him happy.

