Are There Interesting Facts About Arabic?

In celebration of International Mother Language Day on Feb. 21, we’ve rounded up some interesting facts about the Arabic language — if you’re unfamiliar with the lingo, these could surprise you.

Arabic speakers

Arabic is the official language of the 22 countries that form the Arab League. There are over 200 million Arabic speakers in the Middle East and North Africa.

The College of Social Sciences and Humanities through department of Arabic Language conducted an internal validation workshop to launch an MA program in Applied Linguistics in Arabic, which will be the first of its type in Ethiopia. @EthioStuUnio @somali_studies @AbdiraxmanSocy pic.twitter.com/s0TwtaTr2b — Jigjiga University SSIA (@JigjigaSsia) February 15, 2021

A Semitic language

Arabic is a Semitic language — other Semitic languages include Hebrew and Syriac.

English words

Many English words are of Arabic origin. Examples include algebra, ghoul, sherbet, coffee and more. Spanish also has words of Arabic origin, such as sugar and pillow.

No capitals

The Arabic alphabet does not comprise any capital letters. However, Arabic letters come in different forms depending on whether the letter comes in the beginning, middle or end of the word.

Arabic dialects

There are many varieties of Arabic dialects. Speakers from different countries and areas may struggle to understand each other’s dialects.

Abu Dhabi’s Arabic Language Centre hosted a seminar exploring the common roots of the Arabic, Hebrew and Syriac languages and discussing how their shared heritage can be a foundation for understanding and rapprochement between diverse communities today. https://t.co/52ZylsTsvs — The Arab Weekly (@ArabWeekly) February 16, 2021

Wordsmiths

There are more than 11 words for love and hundreds of words for camel, including “Al-Jafool” meaning a camel that is frightened by anything and “Al-Harib,” a female camel that walks far ahead of the others.

This article has been adapted from its original source.