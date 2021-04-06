Is There a Rift Between Prince Harry and His Brother?

Prince William was reportedly left reeling after Prince Harry's tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview aired and is now 'uncomfortable' talking to his brother, a source told Us Weekly.

During the broadcast, Prince Harry hinted at the extent of the alleged rift between the two brothers, claiming that their relationship was now 'space,' but added he hoped time would be a healer.

He went on to claim he was 'on different paths' to William, saying: 'I love William to bits, he's my brother.

'We've been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.'

Prince Harry then allegedly shared private details of a conversation he had with Prince William with Gayle King, who said their chat had been 'not productive' - reportedly leaving the Duke of Cambridge 'reeling.'

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source claimed: 'He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth.'

The source went on to claim the Duke of Cambridge 'now feels uncomfortable' talking to Harry on the phone and feels as though any future conversations could put him 'at risk' of exposure.

The source added: 'He's putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again.'

Following the bombshell interview, CBS presenter Gayle King claimed she had spoken to the Sussexes who told her that Harry had talked to the Duke of Cambridge and Prince of Wales after the interview.

But she said the conversations were 'not productive' and the Sussexes were keen for the 'royals to intervene and tell the Press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant'.

Ms King, 66, who is also close friends with Oprah, failed to give any examples of the stories she was referring to, but added that Meghan had 'documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview'.

She told CBS: 'Well I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.

'The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

'And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.

'No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time.

'And I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the Press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.

'And until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family.'

During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said racism drove them out of Britain and claimed their son Archie was denied the title of prince because he is mixed-race.

Meghan also claimed that Kate Middleton left her in tears during a row over bridesmaid dresses and Prince Harry accused his father Prince Charles of refusing to take his calls when the pair moved to the US last year.

The Duke of Cambridge was the first royal to personally respond to the racism allegations days after the interview aired when he spoke about mental health during a visit the School21 in east London.

At the time, he revealed that he had not spoken to his brother since it came out, but added that he 'will do'.

It was also the first engagement for Kate since she was accused by Meghan of making her cry in the bombshell tell-all chat.

Meghan said: 'She (Kate) was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers'.



During the Oprah interview, Meghan also revealed details about their strained relationship, saying of pictures of them laughing at Wimbledon, 'Nothing is what it looks like.'

She added that Kate being called 'waity Katie' in the press couldn't compare to the alleged racism she faced.

Meghan also made allegations that she felt suicidal and turned to the palace HR for help.

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah she 'couldn't be left alone' and told her husband she 'didn't want to be alive anymore' before claiming the Buckingham Palace HR department ignored her plea for help because she wasn't a 'paid employee'.

Describing how she considered ending her life believing it 'was better for everyone', Meghan said:

'I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore.

'And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. I remember how he just cradled me. I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help.

'I said that 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere'. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution'.

She said that after confiding in her husband, she was forced to go to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event in January 2019, claiming photos from that night 'haunt me'.

She told Oprah she later reached out to one of the best friends of Diana, Princess of Wales, because she felt unsupported by the palace.

She said: 'When I joined that family, that was the last time I saw my passport, my driving licence, my keys - all of that gets turned over'.

Meghan said Harry had 'saved my life' by agreeing to move to Los Angeles.

During the broadcast, Harry also claimed his brother was 'trapped' in the Royal Family.

Harry also said he felt 'very let down' by his father Prince Charles, accusing him of refusing to take his calls and and then 'cut him off' financially when they moved.

He said: 'My father and brother. They're both trapped' and added that his mother Diana would be 'angry and sad' that he felt he had to leave the royal family, but 'she saw it coming'.

Harry said: 'All she'd ever want for us is to be happy', adding that his wife had 'saved me', declaring:

'I myself was trapped, as well. I didn't see a way out'.

The Queen broke her silence on the interview, voicing her 'concern' over the issues raised, 'particularly that of race', although the statement added that 'some recollections may vary'.

There has been much speculation about which member of the royal family they were accusing of racism. But during the interview the couple would not be drawn on who had deeply offended them.

Harry said: 'That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.'

