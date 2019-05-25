Is There Such a Thing as Sand Sculpture? There is in Turkey

Turkey’s international sand sculpture festival is welcoming visitors for the 14th time in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

“We are presenting around 200 sculptures made by 15 sand sculptors with 10,000 tons of sand in three weeks,” Cem Karaca, director of the International Antalya Sand Sculpture Festival, told Anadolu Agency.

Highlighting that it is the only exhibition of its kind open to visitors all-year round, he said that children visiting the area could also try building sculptures using kinetic sand.

“This year, we are aiming to host over 200,000 visitors,” Karaca said, adding the festival has become an indispensable activity of Antalya, a tourist hotspot.





Sea legends from all over the world are being displayed under this year’s theme, and the gigantic sculptures include Scotland’s Finnfolk, Korea’s Geobukseon, Northern Europe’s Leviathan, Aquaman, nixe, Turtle Island, Poseidon, Europa and Atlantis.

Seven wonders of the world, which were built in previous years, as well as the Great Pyramid of Giza, Taj Mahal, and Mausoleum at Halicarnassus are also being exhibited at the festival.

This article has been adapted from its original source.