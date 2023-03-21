  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. These countries announce Thursday as Ramadan first day

These countries announce Thursday as Ramadan first day

Published March 21st, 2023 - 04:32 GMT
These countries announce Thursday as Ramadan first day
Shutterstock
Highlights
Ramadan's crescent could not be seen in a group of Arab countries

ALBAWABA - Ramadan's crescent could not be sighted in a group of Arab countries, who announced the first day of Ramadan for the year 2023, Thursday instead of Wednesday.

Saudi media outlets reported that the crescent of the month of Ramadan could not be seen in a number of observatories in the Kingdom.

Accordingly, it was announced that Thursday will be the first day of Ramadan.

It was also not possible to see the crescent of Ramadan in Qatar.

The Crescent Investigation Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf announced that Thursday is the first of the month of Ramadan.

This is also true for Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq announced that Wednesday is the completion of the month of Sha'ban, and thus Thursday is the first day of the month of Ramadan.

These countries had earlier called on all Muslims to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan, on Tuesday evening.

Every year, Muslims observe the crescent of Ramadan in the last days of the Hijri month of Sha`ban, the month that precedes the month of Ramadan, as the sighting of the crescent indicates the beginning of the holy month.

Tags:RamadancrescentArab countriesHilalUAEKuwaitIraqQatarKSA

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...