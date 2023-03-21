These countries announce Thursday as Ramadan first day

ALBAWABA - Ramadan's crescent could not be sighted in a group of Arab countries, who announced the first day of Ramadan for the year 2023, Thursday instead of Wednesday.

Saudi media outlets reported that the crescent of the month of Ramadan could not be seen in a number of observatories in the Kingdom.

Accordingly, it was announced that Thursday will be the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia today#GeoNewshttps://t.co/fmDqN0CSDw — Geo English (@geonews_english) March 21, 2023

It was also not possible to see the crescent of Ramadan in Qatar.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has announced that Ramadan will start on Thursday in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/oalPalm7ZM — Gulf Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) March 21, 2023

The Crescent Investigation Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf announced that Thursday is the first of the month of Ramadan.

This is also true for Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq announced that Wednesday is the completion of the month of Sha'ban, and thus Thursday is the first day of the month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia announced that the crescent moon could not be sighted on Tuesday, and therefore the first day of #Ramadan in will be on Thursday March 23. pic.twitter.com/KsMk3zFFwP — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) March 21, 2023

These countries had earlier called on all Muslims to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan, on Tuesday evening.

Iraq, Kurdistan Region announce first day of Ramadan@DrawMediaNet

The KRG Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs and The Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office announced Thursday, March 23 as the first day of Ramadan 2023. pic.twitter.com/i5dgcrQNoD — Draw English (@DrawMediaNet) March 21, 2023

Every year, Muslims observe the crescent of Ramadan in the last days of the Hijri month of Sha`ban, the month that precedes the month of Ramadan, as the sighting of the crescent indicates the beginning of the holy month.