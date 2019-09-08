Thief Fails to Escape Via AC Vent in UAE Police Station

A man was sentenced to four months in jail by the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court for stealing mobile phones and cash from two shops in the emirate.

The man, in detention, also tried to escape through the air-conditioning system at the police station.

As per the indictment sheet, the suspect had stolen six smartphones and Dh300 from a mobile shop at Al Jazirat Al Hamra and escaped through the air exhaust opening of the shop.





He admitted to his crime and told the court that he managed to enter the shop through its door and denied that he escaped through the air exhaust opening. However, he changed his earlier confession before the police and prosecution when asked by the court through a licensed translator. He added that he tried to escape from the police station where he was detained.

The accused was also found guilty of robbing Dh1,000 from a cash box of a company at Al Jazirat Al Hamra. He took the money and escaped from the window of the company after damaging it.

the court also ordered his deportation after the jail term.

