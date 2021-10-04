Thierry Mugler Couturissime: Exhibition in Museum Style

Paris Musée des Arts Décoratifs welcomes the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition.

Welcome to the exhibition, which is held in a world where models are halfway between humans and creatures, and where the silhouettes are futuristic.

Manfred Thierry Mugler he is a fashion demi-god—the designer who paved the way for Gaultier, Galliano and McQueen, and defined an era with spectacles starring powerful, retro-inflected, hyper-sexualized glamazons and myriad otherworldly creatures, insects, animals, nymphs, and robots among them.

Cardi attending Paris Fashion Week for Thierry Mugler’s show, “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime", today.

The Musée des Arts Décoratifs is delighted to pay homage to this multidisciplinary icon.

This major and unparalleled exhibition will retrace the work of Thierry Mugler, a singular artist who has revolutionized the worlds of fashion, haute couture and perfume throughout his distinguished career.

The exhibition, organized in several acts like a classic opera, thematically blends costumes, animated projections, photographs and music, creating varying atmospheres that personify the numerous projects Mugler has championed since the end of the 1970’s.

Among the pieces on display, a “tire suit” made of leather and rubber. In the same vein, a Harley Davidson suit with a motorcycle handlebar corset.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is the “Chimère” dress, worn by Adriana Karembeu for the haute couture fall-winter 1997-1998 show. An exceptional dress, which took two years to manufacture: each scale is painted by hand. It is considered one of the most expensive dresses in the history of fashion.

This exhibition offers us an overview on the genius designer’s career, an absolute icon in the fashion world. Originally scheduled from October 2020, it has been postponed to September 30, 2021 to April 24, 2022.

Manfred Thierry Mugler was born 21 December 1948 in Strasbourg, France. He is a French fashion designer. His passion led him to focus more on drawing than on school, and at the age of 9, he began to study classical dance. By 14, he joined the ballet corps for the Rhin Opera. At the same time, Mugler began formal interior design training at the Strasbourg School of Decorative Arts. At the age of 24, Mugler moved to Paris. He began designing clothes for Parisian boutique, Gudule. At 26, Mugler, who was working as a freelance designer, began to design for a variety of large ready-to-wear fashion houses in Paris, Milan, London and Barcelona.