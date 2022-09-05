Thousands Flock to Jordan's Rose Red Petra

ALBAWABA - Tourism to Petra is spiking in style in 2022. After the Covid-19 worldwide tourism is increasing again and Jordan is having its share. And what better place to visit is ancient Petra with its past Nabatean glory.

The number of visitors to the Rose Red city shot up by 153 percent in August compared to the same month in 2021. This is according to a report released on Thursday by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA).



Petra welcomed 56,182 visitors. As evidence worldwide tourism is opening up 41,468 of these visitors were foreigners and 14,714 Jordanians from different parts of the Kingdom and many people are coming from different Arab countries.

The Jordanian Tourism Ministry: The number of tourists who came to the Kingdom during the first 9 months of this year rose to 2.5 million, a 220.4% increase compared to the same period last year. #Petra #Jordan — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) September 4, 2022



In August 2021, around 22,171 people of all nationalities visited Petra.

Coming back to normal



The figure for last August was close to the city's all-time high of 66,437 visitors recorded in July 2019.



Suleiman Farajat, Chief Commissioner of PDTRA, hopes for continuing increase in numbers in the coming days as the tourism season begins, owing to the fact that the current year was not affected by the pandemic like the previous two years according to the Jordan Petra News Agency.

He mentioned PDTRA's recently launched transportation plan, which includes electric vehicles at the site as well as a new road connecting to downtown Amman.