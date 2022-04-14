Three Arrested in UAE for Human Trafficking and Prostitution

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a man and woman to three years in prison for luring a woman and forcing her into prostitution.

The case dates back to August 2021, when the victim filed a police report stating that she was detained in an apartment in Dubai, and forced to provide sexual services to men.

According to the victim’s testimony, a female friend brought her from her homeland to work for a family in Dubai -- to help them with house work and take care of their blind mother.

Her friend (the accused) covered her travel expenses, including arranging the visit visa.

The victim told officers that the accused friend and another person had received her at the airport, and took her to an apartment where a number of women were also staying.

The victim was taken aback when her friend told her that she brought her here for prostitution and threatened to assault her if she refused.

The accused friend continued to threaten to beat her up with the help of a group of men if she resisted.

Recounting her escape, the victim revealed during investigation that she managed to escape as she was being transferred to another Emirate -- where she asked a passerby to help her get to the nearest police station.

The investigation team was able to identify the two accused in light of the gathered evidence.

According to a CID officer involved in the investigation, he devised a plan to arrest the two suspects red-handed. He contacted the woman suspect for her services in return for Dh50.

She was arrested when she arrived for the meeting.

During interrogation, she confessed to the illegal practice and helped the police in apprehending the second suspect. Initially, the African duo both denied the charges of being involved in human trafficking and prostitution.

The convicts will be deported after serving their prison term.