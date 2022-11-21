  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Three Egyptian writers under investigation about Israel

Three Egyptian writers under investigation about Israel

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published November 21st, 2022 - 06:38 GMT
Books
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - The Egyptian Writers Union is on a warpath according to trending news. The EWU says three of its novelists are under investigation by its ethics committee for what is seen as their normalization views regarding Israel.   

The writers - Yousef Zeidan, Muna Brince and Alaa Al Aswany - are well-known in Egypt, the Arab world and internationally and have published prize-wining novels and some made into films.

It is their stature with Zidan for instance publishing over 50 works in the field of Arabic and Islamic studies, that is making everyone aghast about the normalization accusation with the Jewish state. 

And it is the views of the writers that are making the Egyptian Writers Union worried, saying he is on record for saying he would give lectures in Israeli university but added that he would do so only of he is permitted by the EWU.

As to  Al Aswany, he is thought to have been talking to the Israeli media while Brince is thought to have been expelled from the Suez Canal University. However the EWU is investigating her for what they say as seeing her photograph with the Israeli ambassador in Cairo.

If investigations find these writers call for normalization with Israel then they will be expelled. It's pointed out this will not be the first time. 

Tags:Alaa AswanyYousef ZeidanMuna BrinceEgyptIsraelSuez Canal University

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...