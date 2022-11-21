Three Egyptian writers under investigation about Israel

ALBAWABA - The Egyptian Writers Union is on a warpath according to trending news. The EWU says three of its novelists are under investigation by its ethics committee for what is seen as their normalization views regarding Israel.

اتهام أشهر كتاب مصر بالتطبيع مع إسرائيل وتحركات لفصلهم بشكل عاجل

كشف مصدر باتحاد كتاب مصر، أن كلا من الكاتب يوسف زيدان والروائي علاء الأسواني والكاتبة منى برنس، تمت إحالتهم إلى التحقيق بتهمة التطبيع مع إسرائيل، وأنه سيتم فصلهم حال ثبوت ذلك. — Mohamed Gaber (@45mogaber45) November 21, 2022

The writers - Yousef Zeidan, Muna Brince and Alaa Al Aswany - are well-known in Egypt, the Arab world and internationally and have published prize-wining novels and some made into films.

اللجنة الثقافية باتحاد كتاب مصر تختار الكاتب الشباب عصام الدين جاد منسقا اعلاميأ https://t.co/UoDWTpEs4K — الرأى العام المصرى (@almasryegnews) November 20, 2022

It is their stature with Zidan for instance publishing over 50 works in the field of Arabic and Islamic studies, that is making everyone aghast about the normalization accusation with the Jewish state.

كشف مصدر باتحاد كتاب #مصر، أن كلا من الكاتب #يوسف_زيدان والروائي #علاء_الأسواني والكاتبة #منى_برنس، تمت إحالتهم إلى التحقيق بتهمة التطبيع مع إسر.ا.ئيل، وأنه سيتم فصلهم حال ثبوت ذلك....https://t.co/HaJW56Uj3X — موقع فينكس الاخباري (@b22biQuIpetRnqm) November 21, 2022

And it is the views of the writers that are making the Egyptian Writers Union worried, saying he is on record for saying he would give lectures in Israeli university but added that he would do so only of he is permitted by the EWU.

اتحاد كتاب #مصر يقرر إحالة كلا من الكاتب يوسف زيدان والروائي علاء الأسواني والكاتبة منى برنس، إلى التحقيق بتهمة التطبيع مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/Lfum50u5jY — الساهرة (@alsahera_ar) November 21, 2022

As to Al Aswany, he is thought to have been talking to the Israeli media while Brince is thought to have been expelled from the Suez Canal University. However the EWU is investigating her for what they say as seeing her photograph with the Israeli ambassador in Cairo.

If investigations find these writers call for normalization with Israel then they will be expelled. It's pointed out this will not be the first time.