Three Palestinians on Everest

ALBAWABA - Pictures are rife of Palestinians on Everest. Three Palestinian youths from Jerusalem have finally reached the top of the great mountain.

This is their latest achievements of climbing 5365 feet above the sea level, a great feat from Palestine and Jerusalem where the youths come from.

After 6 days of climbing, Palestinian youths reached the Everest base camp and hoisted the Palestinian flag pic.twitter.com/HaTVI2synh — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 12, 2022

Six days of gruel climbing but they did it with the Palestinian flag flying atop.

A great feat again for this is not the first time for a Palestinian team did that in 2019.

Palestinian youths finally reach the top of Mount Everest, the Earth's highest mountain above sea level, and wave the Palestinian flag after 6 days of climbing. pic.twitter.com/9LPQkxRoD0 — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 13, 2022

The top of the mountain.