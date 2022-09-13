Three Palestinians on Everest

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 13th, 2022 - 12:22 GMT
Palestinians on Everest
ALBAWABA - Pictures are rife of Palestinians on Everest. Three Palestinian youths from Jerusalem have finally reached the top of the great mountain.

This is their latest achievements of climbing 5365 feet above the sea level, a great feat from Palestine and Jerusalem where the youths come from.

Six days of gruel climbing but they did it with the Palestinian flag flying atop.

A great feat again for this is not the first time for a Palestinian team did that in 2019.

The top of the mountain. 

 

