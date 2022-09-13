Three Palestinians on Everest

ALBAWABA - Pictures are rife of Palestinians on Everest. Three Palestinian youths from Jerusalem have finally reached the top of the great mountain.
فلسطينيون من #القدس ينجحون بتسلق قاعدة #جبل #ايفرست ورفع علم #فلسطين على ارتفاع ٥٣٦٥ مترًا فوق سطح #البحر في #دولة #نيبال pic.twitter.com/XmQXqUf6NM— الساهرة (@alsahera_ar) September 12, 2022
This is their latest achievements of climbing 5365 feet above the sea level, a great feat from Palestine and Jerusalem where the youths come from.
After 6 days of climbing, Palestinian youths reached the Everest base camp and hoisted the Palestinian flag pic.twitter.com/HaTVI2synh— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 12, 2022
Six days of gruel climbing but they did it with the Palestinian flag flying atop.
A great feat again for this is not the first time for a Palestinian team did that in 2019.
Palestinian youths finally reach the top of Mount Everest, the Earth's highest mountain above sea level, and wave the Palestinian flag after 6 days of climbing. pic.twitter.com/9LPQkxRoD0— Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 13, 2022
The top of the mountain.
From the top of Everest, #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/GtwDNDOXXx— Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) September 12, 2022
