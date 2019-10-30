Three Thieves Rob Man of $435K in Dubai

A man, who assaulted and robbed, with others (already convicted), a Chinese sales executive, was charged at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday.

According to public prosecution records, the street robbery took place on September 17, 2018, in Al Muraqqabat when the 26-year-old defendant and his accomplices managed to snatch a bag off the victim's back and got away with Dh1.6 million after punching and assaulting him.

The defendant is in detention.





The victim told the investigator that he had just collected Dh1.7 million from a trading company and was heading back home on his scooter. "It was around 12.45pm. The money was for goods I had delivered."

"I was suddenly attacked by three men. One of them pepper-sprayed me while another punched me in the face. Another suspect snatched my bag in which I kept the money."

The bag then got torn up and the money was dispersed all over the place. The victim was only left with Dh100,000.

A police lieutenant said there were nine men involved in the robbery. "They had planned it and kept the victim under watch for some time. On the incident day, they came in two cars to Al Muteena Street. Some of them pepper-sprayed the victim and punched him to distract him while others took away the bag of money. They fled to Al Ain where they split the cash among themselves."

The trial has been adjourned to October 27.

