  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Tigray Rebels Seize Lalibela, UNESCO Site in Ethiopia

Tigray Rebels Seize Lalibela, UNESCO Site in Ethiopia

Ewelina Lepionko

Ewelina Lepionko

Published August 8th, 2021 - 06:42 GMT
Orthodox Christian Ethiopian monk behind Lalibela church Bete Maryam Alem on May 1st. 2019 in Lalibela, Ethiopia
Orthodox Christian Ethiopian monk behind Lalibela church Bete Maryam Alem on May 1st. 2019 in Lalibela, Ethiopia (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Tigray conflict takes a new turn as rebels seize UNESCO site Lalibela.
Lalibela is a town in the Amhara region known for its distinctive rock-cut churches dating from the 12th and 13th centuries.

Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region seized Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Lalibela is a town in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia. It's known for its distinctive rock-cut churches dating from the 12th and 13th centuries, which are pilgrimage sites for Coptic Christians. Carved out of rock, the subterranean monoliths include huge Bete Medhane Alem, and cross-shaped Bete Giyorgis. Many are joined by tunnels and trenches, and some have carved bas-reliefs and colored frescoes inside.

Humanitarian operations in Tigray remain highly compromised by lack of access into the region and depleting relief supplies. Access is hampered by ongoing armed hostilities in boundary areas.

 

A conflict between the government of Ethiopia and forces in its northern Tigray region has thrown the country into turmoil. Fighting has been going on since November 2020, destabilizing the country, leaving thousands of people dead. A power struggle, an election, and a push for political reform are among several factors that led to the crisis.
BBC

TPLF drew criticism from the world and, according to Ethiopian officials, displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians. world leaders are urging the TPLF to commit to a ceasefire to facilitate aid delivery in Tigray, where the UN estimates fighting has pushed 400,000 people into famine-like conditions.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...