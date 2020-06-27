'TikTok Grandma' Hired by Joe Biden Campaign Managers

An American woman, who helped turn a Donald Trump rally in Oklahoma into a fiasco, has been hired by a grassroots organization campaigning for the election of presidential challenger Joe Biden.

Mary Jo Laupp has been dubbed "TikTok Grandma" since earning fame for her impassioned social media call for opponents of Trump to book out his campaign appearance in Tulsa last week.

Mary Jo Laupp, a grandma who worked on Buttigieg’s campaign, seems to be the one who first encouraged TikTok users to troll Trump's campaign.



In this video, now seen by over two million people, she urges users to reserve tickets they won’t use for today’s #Tulsa rally. pic.twitter.com/AaCJsFBnSX — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) June 20, 2020

The result was a poorly-attended speech in a stadium filled to less than a third of its capacity, despite the president's re-election team boasting of huge interest ahead of time and more than a million ticket requests.

Laupp's call on the short video sharing platform TikTok has been viewed more than two million times and was boosted by online communities of American fans of South Korean pop music, also known as K-pop.

Biden Digital Coalition co-director Caitlin Gilbert said Friday that the 51-year-old, a mother to four and grandmother of six, had joined her group to help with online campaigning for November's presidential race.

Laupp told the New York Times that one of her first projects would be to help build a group of pro-Biden content creators on TikTok.

The Iowa resident works in the music department of a high school and earlier participated in the unsuccessful Democratic campaign of Pete Buttigieg, a former Indiana mayor.

