TikTok Trend! Teenagers Dress up as Senior Citizens to Buy Alcohol

Teenage TikTok users are dressing up as face mask-wearing senior citizens to buy alcohol without being asked for ID in a new viral trend.

Videos show American teens putting powder in their hair and changing their clothes to make themselves appear older before heading out to the liquor store with friends.

Taking advantage of the current coronavirus crisis, the shoppers add a face mask to reduce the amount of youthful-looking skin on show. One even thought to wear disposable gloves, under the guise of being hygienic, to further hide her age.

Posts of the 'pranks' have gone viral, with one video racking up more than 2million views.

One 18-year-old user revealed she had put baby powder in her hair to make it appear grayer before wrapping the remaining strands in a scarf to give herself a more matronly appearance.

Adding sunglasses for good measure, she walked into a store and came out holding a bottle of wine. In the video she admits she is 'shaking' from the excitement.

Asked what she would have done if she had been asked for ID, one girl replied: 'I would have said I had forgotten it in the car and left the store.'

In a second video a girl, whose age is not known, is seen dressing up in a bedroom before driving to the store with her friends. To make herself look even older, she wears a senior citizen costume mask with attached hair that covers her entire face.

A friend was able to surreptitiously film as she made her way through the store, walking slowly like a much older woman. She emerged with a bag full of cans, much to the excitement of her friends.

The craze has proved a hit with other users who vowed to try it for themselves. Several praised the 'creativity'.

One fan posted in the comments section: 'These are getting all the more legit looking and I’m here for it.'

Another wrote: 'The gloves really are the cherry on top. hiding ur youth.'

A third added: 'Omggg if I was in high school with this kind of innovation I could not be stopped!!'

However others pointed out it was illegal and questioned whether other teenagers would be stopped now that the videos have become more popular.

It is not known whether any teenagers in the UK, where the legal drinking age is 18, have tried the trend.