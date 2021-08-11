Time to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Around The World

Indigenous peoples are the keepers of unique cultural, traditions, languages, and knowledge.

With 370-500 million indigenous peoples representing the majority of the world’s cultural diversity, they speak the greater share of almost 7000 languages in the world.

They are more likely to suffer from malnutrition, and often lack adequate social protection and economic resources. The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected their lives, causing them to suffer even more from poverty, illness, and discrimination.

Although some Indigenous peoples are self-governing many still come under the ultimate authority of central governments who control their lands and resources.

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9 every year across the world. The day was marked for the first time by UN General Assembly in December 1994.

The UN celebrates this day every year to “demand indigenous peoples’ inclusion, participation, and approval in the constitution of a system with social and economic benefits for all”.

The 2021 commemoration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples aims at the theme “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.”

How can we protect them?

The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is a milestone in solidarity with Indigenous peoples and the global community. However, there are significant gaps between the formal recognition of Indigenous rights and the reality. Since its adoption in 2007, several countries, particularly in Latin America, have taken steps to recognize the identity and rights of Indigenous peoples, but there is much more to do.

Indigenous peoples are at the frontline of the global struggle for human rights and the fight against climate change. Let us ensure that indigenous peoples enjoy recognition for their contributions and the opportunity to prosper in peace on this healthy planet.