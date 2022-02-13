'Time, Life and Longing': AlUla's Photography Exhibition

AlUla is hosting an innovative photography exhibition featuring the work of 19 artists from around the world, including Saudi Arabia.

As part of the AlUla Arts Festival, AlUla has collaborated with Cortona On The Move, the acclaimed Italian festival of documentary photography, to curate a special site-responsive experience in AlUla’s Al-Jadidah Village until March 31. The festival is known worldwide for its focus on visual narrative, celebrating creativity through images that tell stories.



The first edition of the collaboration is titled “Past Forward — Time, Life and Longing,” where leading local, regional and international photographers will have their works exhibited on walls and in courtyards. The exhibition is co-curated by Arianna Rinaldo, artistic director of Cortona On The Move from 2012 to 2021, and Saudi-based visual artist Kholood Al-Bakr.

The concept at the heart of the exhibition is the idea of time. The artworks selected for Cortona On The Move AlUla are connected to the passage of time, whether on a personal and human level or from a global and environmental point of view. Key themes explored in the exhibition include family, friendship, memory, change and the future.