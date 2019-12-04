Time to Quit! Woman Wins $3 Million 'Big Ticket' in Abu Dhabi Raffle

Abu Dhabi-based Filipino expat won Dh12 million ($3,266M) in the Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi. Anabelle Manalastas, a nurse at a government hospital, turned millionaire with ticket number 283702. She and friends let a roar of joy as Richard from Big Ticket rang her up.

"We cannot contain our happiness. I just finished the rosary when Richard called. I thank God for answering my prayer. I am in the UAE since 2011. We used to buy tickets on and off for last four years. We are friends in two groups who share money and buy ticket. One of the friends is now in the US. She left from here in July with her last contribution and we decided to put it this month. Now all of us have won," said Anabelle, who had bought the ticket on November 29.

She had kept her phone on silent mode but just turned back volume just in time.

"I usually don't use phone when I am working. Also I had seen that the winners are usually hard to contact. So I also tried to ignore my phone. And then Alhamdullilah my phone rang. It was Richard. I heard the cheer of the crowd. And I knew I was the big winner."

Anabelle's mother has passed away. She has her father and siblings back in the Philippines. However, she has no plans to return back. "I had no plans as to what I intended to do with the money. But I had always planned, that if I continue to work even if I win the raffle."

This article has been adapted from its original source.