  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Time travel might be possible: Physicist

Time travel might be possible: Physicist

Published March 5th, 2023 - 08:25 GMT
Time travel
Image by Shutterstock.
Highlights
Time travel might be possible: Physicist

ALBAWABA - Time travel may be possible using spinning lasers, according to American theoretical physicist Ronald Lawrence Mallett, who has even developed a prototype to test the idea.

Interesting Engineering said in a report that Mallett, an academic, author and a physics professor who has been a faculty member at the University of Connecticut since 1975, "is on a mission to develop a real-life working time machine that uses lasers."

"Fascinated by the concept since childhood, he is now 77 years old," the report said, pointing to Mallett, who is widely known as the "father of time machine."

"But it will be hard because, according to what we know about physics now, time travel is impossible, even though it is often shown in science fiction," the report by Interesting Engineering asserted.

"As we understand them, the laws of physics do not allow for backward time travel in a way that would be consistent with causality, meaning that events cannot happen before their causes," Interesting Engineering said.

But it added that some theories, "like the theory of general relativity and the idea of wormholes, make it possible to travel through time." It explained that the models are "based on a lot of guesswork and require conditions we can't reach with our current technology."

"So, even though time travel is still a common theme in science fiction, it is not thought to be possible based on what we know about science right now," it added.

But Mallett may have found a loophole. "His idea is to create an artificial black hole, which could generate a gravitational field that could lead to time loops and the ability to travel to the past," according to a recent article in The Guardian.

Since 2019, the prototype has produced a continuously rotating light beam.

The Guardian stressed that Mallett's belief "is not as ridiculous as it might seem" afterall.

"Entire academic departments, such as the Centre for Time at the University of Sydney, are dedicated to studying the possibility of time travel. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is working on a “time-reversal machine” to detect dark matter," it said.

"Of course there are still lots of physicists who believe time travel, or at least travelling to the past, is impossible, but it is not quite the sci-fi pipe dream it once was," it added.

Tags:Time travelRonald Lawrence MallettphysicistUniversity of ConnecticutU.S.travel machine

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...