'Tips for Jesus': Meet The Waitress Who Got $3,000 on $13 Bill

A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant was surprised with a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill from an out-of-town customer.

Mariana Lambert said she recently waited on a customer at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe in Scranton and received the $3,000 tip alongside the $13 payment for a stromboli.



"We ran his card, and everything went through. We took his ID and took pictures of everything. They waited a little bit to make sure it was legit and went through, and it ended up being real," Lambert told WNEP-TV.

Alfredo's manager Matt Martini said he spoke to the customer, Eric Smith, who explained he was from out of town and had left the generous gratuity as part of the "Tips for Jesus" social media trend. The phrase "Tips for Jesus" was written on the receipt.



"It really meant a lot to me because everyone's going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can't believe it. I'm still in shock," Lambert said.

Lambert said the extra cash will allow her to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation with her family.

