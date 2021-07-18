'Titane' by Julia Ducournau Leaves Cannes 2021 With The Palme d’Or

By Ewelina Lepionko

Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” a wild, body-horror thriller featuring sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

French director Julie Ducournau is only the second woman to scoop the prize, for a movie in the festival’s top honor in its 74-year history. The only previous female filmmaker was Jane Campion for “The Piano” in 1993.

Julia Ducournau says Spike Lee's early announcement that her thriller "Titane" had won the Palme D'Or was "so weird, I did not believe it." She's the second woman to win the Cannes Film Festival's top prize. pic.twitter.com/tsjpd3Hx3d — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 17, 2021

More women will come after her.

“There will be a third, there will be a fourth, there will be a fifth", says Ducournau.

‘Titane’ is described as a “body horror” movie and based around a character with a titanium plate in her head, the film impressed with its energy. Violent film split critics.

“Titane,” French genre original Julia Ducournau (“Raw”) delivers a radical horror vision — a portrait of a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her gender and goes incognito as a lonely fireman’s long-lost son — sure to make waves as it rolls out in the wider world. variety.com

“I’m sorry, I keep shaking my head. Is this real? I don’t know why I’m speaking English right now because I’m French. This evening has been so perfect because it was not perfect”, said Ducournau.

The win for Titane was mistakenly announced by jury president Spike Lee. Lee, the first black man to lead the jury, read out the winner at the very start of the prize ceremony, rather than introducing the first award of the night for best actor.

“I have no excuses,” Lee told reporters afterward.

This year, four out of 24 films up for the Palme were directed by women.

Congratulations to Julia Ducournau as her serial killer film Titane scoops top award at the 74th Cannes Festival.



This is only the second time that the Cannes Palme d’Or goes to female director!#WomenInFilm #Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/K9ATYVn4Ie — IFT - Independent Film Trust (@I_F_T) July 18, 2021

Julia Ducournau is a French film director and screenwriter. She attended film school at La Fémis in Paris, where she studied screenwriting. In 2011, her short film JUNIOR won the Petit Rail d'Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. Her first feature, the horror movie RAW, won the coveted FIPRESCI prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

imdb.com