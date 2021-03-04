Top Six Arab Female Authors Celebrate World Women’s Day

  1. Home
Published March 4th, 2021 - 05:24 GMT
Arab women novelists
Laila Lalami and Ghada Aboud novels. (Twitter)

In the run up to International Women’s Day on March 8, here are some Arab female authors harnessing the power of the written word.

 Ghada Aboud

Ghada Aboud is a Saudi novelist, journalist and television presenter. She published her first Arabic novel “Bipolar” in 2018. 

 Maitha Al-Khayat

Emirati talent Maitha Al-Khayat is an acclaimed author and illustrator who has published over 170 works (ranging from children’s books to TV scripts) in both Arabic and English.


 Susan Abulhawa

Susan Abulhawa is a US-Palestinian writer and a political activist. Her book “Against the Loveless World” is currently competing for the Athenaeum of Philadelphia Literary Award 2020. 

 Laila Lalami

The award-winning author is an American-Moroccan novelist. She has written four novels, including “The Moor’s Account,” which won the American Book Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction.

 Badryah El-Bishr

The Saudi writer has published novels including “Hend and the Soldiers” and “The Seesaw.”

 Ahlam Bsharat

Ahlam Bsharat is a Palestinian writer, who besides poetry, picture books, short stories, novels, and memoirs, has written a number of television and radio scripts.

