Touching Father's Day: Prince Charles Shares Yesteryear Photo of His Baby Sons

Prince Charles paid tribute to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry in a touching Father's Day Instagram post.

Charles, 72, shared a photo showing him smiling with William, 38, and Harry, 35, at a 2004 polo match at Cirencester Park.

The Prince of Wales also celebrated his own father, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, with a childhood photo taken in 1951 in the grounds of Clarence House.

The photo shows Prince Philip carrying his eldest son while the then Princess Elizabeth cradles a toddler Princess Anne in her arms.

The snaps were shared with the caption: 'Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!'

Today is an extra special occasion as the Duke of Cambridge also celebrates his 38th birthday.

The father-of-three will spend the day with the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and their children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.



To mark the day, the Duke and Duchess released two photos showing William playing with his children in the garden.

In the first snap, the three young siblings pile on to their beaming dad in joyous horseplay.

It clearly shows the playful, loving bond between the family, and how the Duke is revelling in the role that has been the making of him – fatherhood.

Another new image – on our front page – reinforces that, with William cuddling two-year-old Louis on his knee while Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince George, six, lark around them.

The swing they are sitting on has significance for Father’s Day, too, as it was a wedding present from Prince Charles.

The happy normality, away from the trappings and travails of Royalty, is reflected in the high-street clothes they wear. Charlotte sports a pair of £10 John Lewis dungarees with a nautical striped T-shirt and rose-pink £24.99 Igor canvas shoes, also from John Lewis. Blond Louis wears a £4.99 Gap polo bodysuit and blue shorts, while George sports a £5.99 khaki H&M T-shirt.

Kate, a keen and talented photographer, took these delightful pictures on Friday in the grounds of their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, and they demonstrate the fruits of William’s determination that his children would have what he never did: a secure, happy and rural childhood with both parents hands-on and putting their offspring first.

