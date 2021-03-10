'Towa Land of Light'! Egyptian Artist Reflects on Her Sinai Visit

The Egyptian contemporary artist Randa Fouad will hold her second solo exhibition, called “Towa Land of Light”, on 13 March at the Cairo Opera House.

This year’s art pieces are inspired by Fouad’s latest visit to Sinai, the land of Fayrouz, and the Holy Valley of Towa. Sinai is famous for its picturesque nature, rich civilisation, and diversity of religions.

The opening will take place in the presence of Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said, and Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram. Also in attendance will be a number of foreign ambassadors, contemporary art lovers, and social figures.

The exhibition takes into account the necessary precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The exhibition will run for six days, and will show different scenes and visions of beautiful Sinai with a visualisation that connects fantasy with reality. Each piece interprets the abstract vision of Sinai as an explosion of colours.

“My visit to Sinai was beyond inspiring, I didn’t expect to see all these charming colours and such deep-rooted civilisation,” Fouad said, “I wanted to express that beauty through my art to encourage anyone who ever wanted to visit Sinai and encourage domestic tourism.”

The artist demonstrated her talent for painting and her passion for colours from a young age. She started her journey in contemporary art nine years ago, participating in 40 group exhibitions, and held her first solo exhibition in 2019, which motivated her to continue pursuing her passion.

Despite the pandemic, this has not stopped Randa from supporting Egyptian society through her contemporary art. Instead, this motivated her to use her art and talent to serve the community.

Along with her partner, fashion designer Gehad Badrawi, they founded the “R&G” brand, designing artistic masks and shields for the public. The products also provided job opportunities for locals who were affected by the pandemic.

In the manner of her contribution, Fouad was honoured internationally at the beginning of 2021 by the Women of the Heart Foundation. Her paintings have also been presented as gifts to dignitaries inside and outside Egypt by the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

Fouad also believes in the importance of social responsibility and the importance of employing art as a partner in the development of society. She has stated that a portion of the exhibition proceeds will be donated to the Bahia Foundation for Breast Cancer Treatment, in line with March being a month devoted to celebrating women.

