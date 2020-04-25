Trump Wishes Muslims 'Ramadan Mubarak'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday wished Muslims worldwide a blessed month of Ramadan, in a message championing the value of prayer.

"I wish all Muslims, both in the United States and across the world, a blessed and peaceful Ramadan," he said in an official statement published on the White House website.



"Over the past months, we have seen how important the power of prayer can be during challenging times. Today, as the holy month of Ramadan commences, I pray that those who are observing this sacred time find comfort and reassurance in their faith," he added.

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan through prayer, reflection, charitable actions and fasting during daylight hours.

"For millions around the globe, this holy month is an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayer, reflective meditation, reading the Quran, and charitable deeds."

"These acts are closely aligned with the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes—peace, kindness, and love and respect for others," he added.



He rounded off his message by wishing Muslims "Ramadan Mubarak," the customary greeting meaning blessed Ramadan.

The US President was subject to ridicule on Friday after suggesting that injecting disinfectant or irradiating the body with ultraviolet rays could cure coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Trump attracted further criticism for issuing a total immigration ban he claimed was necessary to tackling the pandemic, stoking accusations of xenophobia.

The business tycoon has made headlines for his Islamophobia while in office, including the so-called "Muslim ban", as well as perceived sympathy for the far-right.

There are an estimated 3.45 million Muslims in the US, constituting about 1.1% of the total population.

This article has been adapted from its original source.