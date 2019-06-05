Trump's Fan Deflates 'Baby Trump' Blimp

The 'baby Donald Trump' blimp flying over Parliament Square as part of protests during the U.S. President's visit has been deflated by a Tommy Robinson supporter.

An angry woman livestreamed herself attacking the floating object earlier today before being arrested by police.

Protesters first flew a 20ft likeness of the president over the capital in July last year, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan causing controversy by allowing it to be used.

The woman popped the balloon while shouting 'that's a disgrace'. Anti-Trump protesters were pictured packing up the blimp after the incident.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: 'As of 5pm on Tuesday, 4 June, one female has been arrested for being in possession of a pointed/bladed article.'

The woman, who is believed to be Amy Beth Dallamura, claimed the attack was a birthday present to herself during the video broadcast.

Dallamura uses the handle Based Amy when posting online and has previously been spotted at marches in support of Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Around 30,000 people attended today's protests - a much smaller number than expected by organisers, who blamed a 'working Tuesday' for the lower number.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn raged at the US President in a frothing speech at Parliament Square - condemning him for treating refugees like 'enemies', ignoring climate change, and trying to exploit the NHS for profit.



