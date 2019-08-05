Hard Luck! Brazilian Drug Lord Fails to Escape Jail in a Woman's Mask

A Brazilian drug lord's elaborate plan to break out of jail wearing a silicone girl's mask, long wig and women's clothes was foiled when sharp-eyed prison officers stopped him before he reached the exit.

Clauvino da Silva, 42, tried to escape from the Gabriel Ferreira Castilho unit in the Gericinó high security prison in west zone Rio de Janeiro on Saturday afternoon, dressed as his daughter, but his nerves and awkwardness walking as a woman gave him away.

The drugs chief, also known as Baixinho – meaning shorty, because of his height, was taken to a side room and made to undress.

A spokesperson for Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration (Seap), said: 'Clauvino was wearing a pink t-shirt with a black bra underneath, had long black hair, tight jeans, white sandals, a coat and glasses but even though he had the face of a girl, he didn't move like a woman.

'Officers were suspicious of his appearance, particularly as he was in the middle of seven other women visitors who were leaving the prison and who appeared to be deliberately surrounding him to shield him from being seen clearly by us.'

A video recorded by agents and sent to FocusOn News shows officers taking off the convict's wig as he stands motionless with his hands behind his back. The young looking face appears convincing except that the mouth and the facial muscles do not move when he responds to agents' instructions to remove his clothes.

He mumbles through the mask: 'I shouldn't have to take everything off.'

To which agents warn: 'This is not the time to mess around. Just take off the clothes. No one is going to do anything to you here.'

As the convicted criminal undresses, his arms display tattoos, appear more muscular and darker than the face.

The last item to be removed is the mask and reveals the face of one of the most dangerous drugs bosses of Rio de Janeiro's largest criminal faction, the Red Command.

According to Seap, da Silva took advantage of visiting hours and exchanged clothes with his daughter, Ana Gabriele, who was left hiding inside the jail.

Seven other female visitors, one of them pregnant, were also suspected of aiding the attempted escape. They were taken to a police station for questioning along with da Silva's daughter.

Agents suspect the pregnant woman was carrying the disguise as it is against rules for her to be searched when she enters a prison.

Seap spokesperson said the episode was an 'act of despair' by desperate imprisoned drug traffickers.

Officers revealed that the high security complex, which houses many chiefs of Rio de Janeiro's Red Command, had been on lock down for weeks with the seizure of over '7,300 mobile phones this year, the withdrawal of perks and jewellery such as diamond and gold rings.'





The spokesperson said.: 'The only thing for the Red Command to do is to attempt an unusual form of escape.'

Da Silva, who is serving a life sentence of 73 years and 10 months, was one of 31 prisoners who broke out of jail in February 2013 through sewage networks. He was arrested shortly afterwards.

Following his thwarted plan, the trafficker has been transferred to another high security prison and faces disciplinary sanctions.

Prison system chiefs have launched an inquiry into how the venture was carried out and why it nearly succeeded.

