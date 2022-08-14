Tunisian Artist Brings New Life to Old Shoes

ALBAWABA - Its trending on social media. Old shoes are given new lease of life in Tunisia through local artists. Tunisians can now wear them in different patterns, styles and glowing colors.

Tunisian artists bring new life to old shoes https://t.co/PPvaDe91Un — Alaturka News (@alaturkanews) August 14, 2022

Innovative ideas that are trending but this is the brainchild of Cherif Zaroui who started his own Kenenti workshop two years ago in la Goulette, east of Tunis. He says the aim is to allow artists to restore, repair and customize old shoes in an innovative and eco-friendly way.

He says that three to four million shoes are thrown out every year and that's why he and his friend came up with this innovative idea. News about his workshop and ideas was first picked up by AFP.

VIDEO: Artists restore trainers at the Kenenti workshop in the Tunis neighbourhood of La Goulette. Cherif Zaroui, 27, opened the first trainer restoration business in North Africa two years ago to offer customisation, repair and cleaning of shoes and handbags. pic.twitter.com/UJZQ6JZBqB — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 30, 2022

This is certainly a story to be seen what can be done with old shoes and contribute to the environment.