Turkey's Drone Championship Kicks Off in Cappadocia

The third phase of the Turkey Drone Championship kicked off Saturday in Cappadocia, a charming touristic hub famed for its fairy chimneys in Turkey.

As part of the Teknofest, Turkey’s leading aerospace and technology festival, 32 licensed pilots are participating in the competition.

Mehmet Fatih Kacir, the deputy minister of industry and technology, said that the final phase of the championship will be held in Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul and the highest ranking competitors will represent Turkey at the World Drone Championships.

Kacir added that the Teknofest will be organized at the Istanbul Airport between Sept. 17-22 and tens of thousands of young people will participate in 19 different technology competitions.

He stressed that more than half-a-million people visited the four-day Teknofest, which took place at the Istanbul Airport last year.





Anadolu Agency was the global communication partner of the festival, which was ranked the world's second largest aviation event.

Sait Goksal Kervanci, the head of the Drone Racers Sports Club Association, said that the top three winners in the “Turkey Drone Championship” will form Turkish Drone National Team.

This article has been adapted from its original source.