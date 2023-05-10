Turkey earthquake survivor kills daughter, himself

ALBAWABA - A survivor of Turkey devastating earthquakes killed his minor daughter and then committed suicide. It is said that the man grieved by the death of his wife and two of his children in the earthquakes was severely depressed.

Ferit Dayan, secondary school science teacher, was reported as being severely depressed after his wife, Feray, and his two children, Alperen and Azra Beril, passed away in the two devastating earthquakes that jolted Turkey in February.

Father Who Lost Wife And Two Kids In Turkish Earthquake Kills Surviving Daughter And Himself #dailymail #daughter https://t.co/w6n9qltOaH — WhatsNew2Day (@whatsn2day) May 8, 2023

Dayan, killed his 12-year-old daughter, Asia Irim Dayan, on Apr.27, Daily Mail reported. The girl, who had survived the earthquake with her father, was playing in the garden of their new home when her father called her inside and shot her in the head.

Local media outlets reported that the man committed suicide after killing his daughter.

The man died immediately at his home, while his daughter was taken to the hospital and died in intensive care of a serious injury. The two are later buried side by side in the cemetery.

Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.