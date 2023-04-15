Turkey launches its satellite into space

ALBAWABA - Turkey launched its satellite, IMECE, into space. It is slated to be Turkey's most advanced satellite for Earth observation in terms of image accuracy, communication speed and maneuvering capabilities.

Turkey launched its satellite, IMECE, on Saturday, into space, which is the first Turkish-made satellite to monitor from Vandenberg Base in the U.S. state of California.

İlk sinyal alındı;#İMECE yörüngesine yerleşti! 👏



Darısı iki hafta içerisinde ilk yüksek çözünürlüklü görüntüyü almaya...



Sizce ilk görüntü nereden olsun? 😎#MilliTeknolojiHamlesi 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/0Fmnt5Hx4M — Mustafa Varank (@varank) April 15, 2023

The Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mustafa Varank, said in a tweet that the satellite, which weighs about 700 kilograms, "had reached its orbit and sent its first signals."

أول قمر تركي الصنع للمراقبة.. إطلاق القمر الصناعي "#İMECE" من قاعدة فاندنبرغ في كاليفورنيا إلى الفضاء pic.twitter.com/x68xmZACSg — Anadolu العربية (@aa_arabic) April 15, 2023

The Turkish satellite can capture images from all over the world without geographical restrictions, as it will meet Turkey's need for high-resolution images in many areas, most notably natural disasters and mapping in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 680 kilometers.

The satellite can take an image of an area 1,000 kilometers long and 16.73 kilometers wide at once, and it can download images to the ground station at a total data rate of 320 MB/s.