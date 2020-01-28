Turkey's First 'Iron Fist' Professional Boxer Dies at 90

Highlights
He became a professional player at the age of 24 and in a career which spanned over 22 years won many local and amateur titles.
Turkey's first professional boxer Garbis Zakaryan died on Sunday at the age of 90, the boxing federation said.
The Armenian-Turkish athlete is fondly remembered by his fans as "iron fist".
A staunch patriot, Zakaryan told Turkish daily Hurriyet in a 2013 interview that he wanted his coffin to be wrapped with the Turkish flag.
He will be buried in Istanbul's Sisli Armenian Cemetery on Jan. 29 after a funeral ceremony at the Armenian church.
