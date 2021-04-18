Turkish Garlic Gets Top EU 'Geographical Indication'

The EU on Friday granted protected geographical indication (PGI) registration to the Taskopru garlic from the Black Sea province of Kastamonu.

Residents in the province celebrated the completion of a three-month waiting period for granting the registration.

EU grants Turkish garlic geographical indication

The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli welcomed the move on Twitter and said: "Taskopru garlic, the world-famous 'white gold' of Taskopru [district of Kastamonu], received geographical indication registration from the European Union. I congratulate those who devoted efforts."

Taskopru district mayor Abdullah Catal told Anadolu Agency that he hopes the registration will be beneficial to producers and the district.

"An average of 20,000 tons of garlic is produced annually, according to Catal, who said 4,000 farmers in the area earn a living from the garlic. “New lands that could be used for garlic production have begun."

