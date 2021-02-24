Turkish Lake Turns Into a Beautiful Artwork After Deep Freeze

Uzungol, or Long Lake, with its fascinating and picturesque landscape, offers visitors a visual feast in northeastern Turkey.

The frozen tourist lake and stream in the Haldizen Valley, located in a valley between mountains in the Caykara district, has become an attraction in Trabzon province in the Black Sea region.

Uzungol acquires a distinct beauty with pine trees, lush vegetation, wildlife and fresh air.



While the number of visitors has fallen compared to previous years because of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, tourists who come daily, relax at the lake after hiking and they take plenty of pictures.

"We wanted to come to Uzungol with my wife. We came and liked it very much. We saw Uzungol frozen for the first time. I sent pictures of this place to my friends in Yemen and they didn't believe it," Yemeni Abdurrahman Mesar, a Ph.D. student at Sakarya University, told Anadolu Agency.

The lake reflects its natural beauty in the best way these days, said another visitor Vahap Akyol.

"We can see the scenes [here] we are used to seeing from Scandinavian countries here," added Akyol.

