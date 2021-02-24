  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Turkish Lake Turns Into a Beautiful Artwork After Deep Freeze

Turkish Lake Turns Into a Beautiful Artwork After Deep Freeze

Published February 24th, 2021 - 01:19 GMT
Uzungol lake. (Twitter)
Uzungol lake. (Twitter)
Highlights
Uzungol has become tourist attraction in valley between mountains in Black Sea region

Uzungol, or Long Lake, with its fascinating and picturesque landscape, offers visitors a visual feast in northeastern Turkey. 

The frozen tourist lake and stream in the Haldizen Valley, located in a valley between mountains in the Caykara district, has become an attraction in Trabzon province in the Black Sea region.

Uzungol acquires a distinct beauty with pine trees, lush vegetation, wildlife and fresh air.


While the number of visitors has fallen compared to previous years because of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, tourists who come daily, relax at the lake after hiking and they take plenty of pictures.

"We wanted to come to Uzungol with my wife. We came and liked it very much. We saw Uzungol frozen for the first time. I sent pictures of this place to my friends in Yemen and they didn't believe it," Yemeni Abdurrahman Mesar, a Ph.D. student at Sakarya University, told Anadolu Agency.

The lake reflects its natural beauty in the best way these days, said another visitor Vahap Akyol.

"We can see the scenes [here] we are used to seeing from Scandinavian countries here," added Akyol.

This article has been adapted from its original source. 
People Having Fun on a Frozen Lake in Beijing
Dramatic Moment: Jogger Plunges Into Frozen Ice to Rescue Stranded Dog
Hero Woman Saves Pet Dog From Frozen Lake
Tags:UzungollakeTurkey

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...