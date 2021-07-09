Turkish Parliament Endorses Animal Rights Bill!

Turkey’s parliament approved a long-awaited bill early Friday on animal rights.

According to the bill, the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops will be banned, as such shops are “not suitable for animal health and ethology.”

Turkey's AK Party submits animal rights billhttps://t.co/UtA4QpkVRq pic.twitter.com/lMAh1ROUbN — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) July 1, 2021

Animal circuses, water circuses and dolphin parks will also be prohibited.



Cat and dog owners will be required to have digital IDs or registration and will face fines if they abandon their pets.

Parliament passed the bill before its summer recess, which will begin next week.

According to Plant Based News, a new animal welfare law has been submitted to Turkey's parliament, which will no longer classify animals as "commodities”. This law is expected to become law within a few weeks, the report said.https://t.co/ZTeiyYCDQU#AnimalRights — Cogecoin (@cogecoin) July 5, 2021

