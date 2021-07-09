  1. Home
Turkish Parliament Endorses Animal Rights Bill!

July 9th, 2021
Turkey’s parliament approved a long-awaited bill early Friday on animal rights. 

According to the bill, the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops will be banned, as such shops are “not suitable for animal health and ethology.”

Animal circuses, water circuses and dolphin parks will also be prohibited.


Cat and dog owners will be required to have digital IDs or registration and will face fines if they abandon their pets.

Parliament passed the bill before its summer recess, which will begin next week.

